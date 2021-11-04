Section 144 Clamped Around Puri Srimandir

Puri: The district administration of Puri has imposed Section 144 near the Shree Jagannath temple during Diwali festival.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC has been clamped around Srimandir from 4 am today and will remain in effect till midnight.

The administration has taken such strict measures in the wake of containing pollution as well as restricting COVID transmission. Moreover, devotees are restricted from entering Srimandir today.

Earlier, the administration had urged the public to refrain from gathering around the temple to offer paya shraddha and burn kaunriya kathi during the occasion.