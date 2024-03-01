CM Naveen Launches 32 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 6,993 Cr, To Generate 24,508 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: In a significant milestone in the journey of Odisha’s economic advancement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated nine industrial projects and performed a ground-breaking ceremony of 23 industrial units.

These Inaugurations & Groundbreaking are statements of the Chief Minister’s vision for faster conversion of investment intents to grounding.

These projects with a total investment of Rs 6,992.94 Crore and employment potential of 24,508 are spread over 14 districts i.e., Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur & Sundergarh.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Our industrial portfolio is expanding with the inclusion of new age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy equipment manufacturing, textiles, tourism, etc. The continuous improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the state, coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure, and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, has been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha.

Highlighting the fact that the 32 projects are spread across 14 districts, the Chief Minister expressed his pleasure in the broad-basing of industrialization in the state. The ceremony was held through Video conferencing in the presence of the Minister Industries, MSME & Energy, senior government officials and representatives of these Industries.

Project Details:

Sl. No. Company Name Inauguration/ Ground Breaking District Product Project Cost (in Cr) Employment (Potential) 1 Bhaskar Steel And Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Inauguration Sundargarh Expansion of existing project by setting up 0.163 MTPA Steel Billet, 0.132 MTPA Rolling Mill, 16 MW CPP, 0.6 MTPA Pellet and 0.109 MTPA Sponge iron plant 297.90 800 2 Mash Biofuels Pvt Ltd Inauguration Subarnapur 550 KLPD grain-based ethanol along with10 MW co- generation plant 299.05 300 3 Chalah Infratech Private Limited Inauguration Khurdha Logistic Park 99.80 234 4 Aditya Birla Renewables Limited Inauguration Bolangir 18.75 MW Solar Power Plant 89.44 28 5 ABIS Exports India Private Limited Inauguration Jajpur Mechanized Hatchery unit with annual capacity of 805.11 lakh units 66.33 1650 6 NK Anand Foot wears Inauguration Champajhar IE, Khurdha Footwear manufacturing unit 62.44 620 7 Sygma Tubes And Pipes Private Limited Inauguration Sambalpur 5,00,000 MT Tube & Pipe manufacturing unit 51.99 60 8 Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Inauguration Jharsuguda Convention Centre 49.50 110 9 SAIZAR Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. Inauguration KNIC, Jajpur Logistics & Warehousing 28.31 650

Sl. No. Company Name Inauguration/ Ground Breaking District Product Project Cost (in Cr) Employment (Potential) 10 Ampin Solar One Private Limited Ground Breaking EMC Park, Khurdha Manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules 950.00 1750 11 Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Private Limited Ground Breaking Jharsuguda 8,75,000 MTPA capacity Integrated Carbon Complex 900.00 600 12 Hindalco Industries Ltd Ground Breaking Sambalpur Specialized Battery Foil manufacturing unit 834.00 1038 13 Calderys India Refractories Limited Ground Breaking Khurdha Acidic & Basic Refractory Bricks, Acidic & Basic Monolithics, Steel Casting Flux, Precast Prefired Shaped Refractory Plant 723.00 350 14 Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Ground Breaking Jagatsinghpur Manufacturing unit of 25000 MT Water Treatment Chemicals & 30000 MT Monomer and Polymers 303.00 150 15 Hindalco Industries Ltd Ground Breaking Sambalpur White Fused Alumina manufacturing unit 241.05 210 16 MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Boudh 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW CoGen Plant 225.24 120 17 Jatia Steel Ltd Ground Breaking Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur TMT Rebar-cum Wire rod mill 220.00 150 18 VCI Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Jajpur 1,00,000 TPA capacity Coal Tar Distillation Plant 210.00 157 19 MGM Resorts Pvt. Ltd. (Hyatt Regency) Ground Breaking Puri Hotel cum Resort 170.00 180 20 Century Extrusions Limited Ground Breaking Jharsuguda 30,000 MT Aluminium Extruded Product manufacturing unit 160.00 1000 21 Abis Exports India Private Limited Ground Breaking Jajpur Manufacturing of poultry feed 161.57 850 22 Purv Packaging Ground Breaking Khurdha Manufacturing unit for Plastic caps, Pet preforms and other allied products 152.48 133 23 Crackers India Alloys Ltd Ground Breaking Keonjhar 52,800 MT Steel Casting mill & Rolling Mill with Ancilliary facilities 101.50 240 24 Pearl Precision Products Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Jagatsinghpur Manufacturing of Plastic Faucet, Water tank, HDPE Pipes and Fittings 100.74 700 25 Woodisha Nirman Udyog Ground Breaking Ganjam Hotel 95.00 350