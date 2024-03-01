32 Industrial Projects
CM Naveen Launches 32 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 6,993 Cr, To Generate 24,508 Jobs

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: In a significant milestone in the journey of Odisha’s economic advancement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated nine industrial projects and performed a ground-breaking ceremony of 23 industrial units.

These Inaugurations & Groundbreaking are statements of the Chief Minister’s vision for faster conversion of investment intents to grounding.

These projects with a total investment of Rs 6,992.94 Crore and employment potential of 24,508 are spread over 14 districts i.e., Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur & Sundergarh.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Our industrial portfolio is expanding with the inclusion of new age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy equipment manufacturing, textiles, tourism, etc. The continuous improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the state, coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure, and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, has been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha.

Highlighting the fact that the 32 projects are spread across 14 districts, the Chief Minister expressed his pleasure in the broad-basing of industrialization in the state. The ceremony was held through Video conferencing in the presence of the Minister Industries, MSME & Energy, senior government officials and representatives of these Industries.

Project Details: 

Sl.

1 Bhaskar Steel And Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Inauguration Sundargarh Expansion of existing project by setting up 0.163 MTPA Steel Billet, 0.132 MTPA Rolling Mill, 16 MW CPP, 0.6 MTPA Pellet and 0.109 MTPA Sponge iron plant 297.90 800
2 Mash Biofuels Pvt Ltd Inauguration Subarnapur 550 KLPD grain-based ethanol along with10 MW co- generation plant 299.05 300
3 Chalah Infratech Private Limited Inauguration Khurdha Logistic Park 99.80 234
4 Aditya Birla Renewables Limited Inauguration Bolangir 18.75 MW Solar Power Plant 89.44 28
5 ABIS Exports India Private Limited Inauguration Jajpur Mechanized Hatchery unit with annual capacity of

805.11 lakh units

 66.33 1650
6 NK Anand Foot wears Inauguration Champajhar IE, Khurdha Footwear manufacturing unit 62.44 620
7 Sygma Tubes And Pipes Private Limited Inauguration Sambalpur 5,00,000 MT Tube & Pipe manufacturing unit 51.99 60
8 Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Inauguration Jharsuguda Convention Centre 49.50 110
9 SAIZAR Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. Inauguration KNIC, Jajpur Logistics & Warehousing 28.31 650
Sl.

10 Ampin Solar One Private Limited Ground Breaking EMC Park, Khurdha Manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules 950.00 1750
11 Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Private Limited Ground Breaking Jharsuguda 8,75,000 MTPA capacity Integrated Carbon Complex 900.00 600
12 Hindalco Industries Ltd Ground Breaking Sambalpur Specialized Battery Foil manufacturing unit 834.00 1038
13 Calderys India Refractories Limited Ground Breaking Khurdha Acidic & Basic Refractory Bricks, Acidic & Basic Monolithics, Steel Casting Flux, Precast Prefired

Shaped Refractory Plant

 723.00 350
14 Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Ground Breaking Jagatsinghpur Manufacturing unit of 25000 MT Water Treatment Chemicals & 30000 MT Monomer and Polymers 303.00 150
15 Hindalco Industries Ltd Ground Breaking Sambalpur White Fused Alumina manufacturing unit 241.05 210
16 MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Boudh 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW CoGen Plant 225.24 120
17 Jatia Steel Ltd Ground Breaking Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur TMT Rebar-cum Wire rod mill 220.00 150
18 VCI Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Jajpur 1,00,000 TPA capacity Coal Tar Distillation Plant 210.00 157
19 MGM Resorts Pvt. Ltd. (Hyatt Regency) Ground Breaking Puri Hotel cum Resort 170.00 180
20 Century Extrusions Limited Ground Breaking Jharsuguda 30,000 MT Aluminium Extruded Product manufacturing unit 160.00 1000
21 Abis Exports India Private Limited Ground Breaking Jajpur Manufacturing of poultry feed 161.57 850
22 Purv Packaging Ground Breaking Khurdha Manufacturing unit for Plastic caps, Pet preforms and other allied products 152.48 133
23 Crackers India Alloys Ltd Ground Breaking Keonjhar 52,800 MT Steel Casting mill & Rolling Mill with Ancilliary facilities 101.50 240
24 Pearl Precision Products Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Jagatsinghpur Manufacturing of Plastic Faucet, Water tank, HDPE Pipes and Fittings 100.74 700
25 Woodisha Nirman Udyog Ground Breaking Ganjam Hotel 95.00 350
Sl.

26 SLM Powders Private Limited Ground Breaking Sundargarh 30,000 MTPA Atomized Iron Powder 67.83 430
27 Pragati Milk Products Pvt. Ltd. Ground Breaking Cuttack Manufacturing plant for ice- cream & baked products 61.82 1045
28 Terrestrial Food Processors Private Limited (JK Paper Group) Ground Breaking Rayagada 150 TPD maize corn processing plant for production of starch and other by products 60.60 198
29 Arundhati Bandhakala LLP Ground Breaking Sonepur Integrated Handloom Production unit with 3000 nos of looms facilities 55.00 9,035
30 Offshore Infrastructures Limited Ground Breaking Sainkul IE, Keonjhar Fabrication unit to produce piping spools & Industrial structure 54.00 140
31 Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited Ground Breaking Puri Manufacturing unit for dairy products 51.10 1060
32 Romco Aluminates Pvt Ltd Ground Breaking Sundargarh Electro Fused Ceramics unit with capacity of 30,000MTPA 50.25 170
        Total 6,992.94 24,508
