CM Naveen Launches 32 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 6,993 Cr, To Generate 24,508 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: In a significant milestone in the journey of Odisha’s economic advancement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated nine industrial projects and performed a ground-breaking ceremony of 23 industrial units.
These Inaugurations & Groundbreaking are statements of the Chief Minister’s vision for faster conversion of investment intents to grounding.
These projects with a total investment of Rs 6,992.94 Crore and employment potential of 24,508 are spread over 14 districts i.e., Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur & Sundergarh.
Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Our industrial portfolio is expanding with the inclusion of new age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy equipment manufacturing, textiles, tourism, etc. The continuous improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the state, coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure, and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, has been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha.
Highlighting the fact that the 32 projects are spread across 14 districts, the Chief Minister expressed his pleasure in the broad-basing of industrialization in the state. The ceremony was held through Video conferencing in the presence of the Minister Industries, MSME & Energy, senior government officials and representatives of these Industries.
Project Details:
|Sl.
No.
|
Company Name
|Inauguration/
Ground Breaking
|
District
|
Product
|Project Cost (in Cr)
|Employment (Potential)
|1
|Bhaskar Steel And Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd
|Inauguration
|Sundargarh
|Expansion of existing project by setting up 0.163 MTPA Steel Billet, 0.132 MTPA Rolling Mill, 16 MW CPP, 0.6 MTPA Pellet and 0.109 MTPA Sponge iron plant
|297.90
|800
|2
|Mash Biofuels Pvt Ltd
|Inauguration
|Subarnapur
|550 KLPD grain-based ethanol along with10 MW co- generation plant
|299.05
|300
|3
|Chalah Infratech Private Limited
|Inauguration
|Khurdha
|Logistic Park
|99.80
|234
|4
|Aditya Birla Renewables Limited
|Inauguration
|Bolangir
|18.75 MW Solar Power Plant
|89.44
|28
|5
|ABIS Exports India Private Limited
|Inauguration
|Jajpur
|Mechanized Hatchery unit with annual capacity of
805.11 lakh units
|66.33
|1650
|6
|NK Anand Foot wears
|Inauguration
|Champajhar IE, Khurdha
|Footwear manufacturing unit
|62.44
|620
|7
|Sygma Tubes And Pipes Private Limited
|Inauguration
|Sambalpur
|5,00,000 MT Tube & Pipe manufacturing unit
|51.99
|60
|8
|Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
|Inauguration
|Jharsuguda
|Convention Centre
|49.50
|110
|9
|SAIZAR Enterprise Pvt. Ltd.
|Inauguration
|KNIC, Jajpur
|Logistics & Warehousing
|28.31
|650
|Sl.
No.
|
Company Name
|Inauguration/
Ground Breaking
|
District
|
Product
|Project Cost (in Cr)
|Employment (Potential)
|10
|Ampin Solar One Private Limited
|Ground Breaking
|EMC Park, Khurdha
|Manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules
|950.00
|1750
|11
|Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Private Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Jharsuguda
|8,75,000 MTPA capacity Integrated Carbon Complex
|900.00
|600
|12
|Hindalco Industries Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Sambalpur
|Specialized Battery Foil manufacturing unit
|834.00
|1038
|13
|Calderys India Refractories Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Khurdha
|Acidic & Basic Refractory Bricks, Acidic & Basic Monolithics, Steel Casting Flux, Precast Prefired
Shaped Refractory Plant
|723.00
|350
|14
|Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Jagatsinghpur
|Manufacturing unit of 25000 MT Water Treatment Chemicals & 30000 MT Monomer and Polymers
|303.00
|150
|15
|Hindalco Industries Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Sambalpur
|White Fused Alumina manufacturing unit
|241.05
|210
|16
|MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Boudh
|200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW CoGen Plant
|225.24
|120
|17
|Jatia Steel Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur
|TMT Rebar-cum Wire rod mill
|220.00
|150
|18
|VCI Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Jajpur
|1,00,000 TPA capacity Coal Tar Distillation Plant
|210.00
|157
|19
|MGM Resorts Pvt. Ltd. (Hyatt Regency)
|Ground Breaking
|Puri
|Hotel cum Resort
|170.00
|180
|20
|Century Extrusions Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Jharsuguda
|30,000 MT Aluminium Extruded Product manufacturing unit
|160.00
|1000
|21
|Abis Exports India Private Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Jajpur
|Manufacturing of poultry feed
|161.57
|850
|22
|Purv Packaging
|Ground Breaking
|Khurdha
|Manufacturing unit for Plastic caps, Pet preforms and other allied products
|152.48
|133
|23
|Crackers India Alloys Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Keonjhar
|52,800 MT Steel Casting mill & Rolling Mill with Ancilliary facilities
|101.50
|240
|24
|Pearl Precision Products Pvt Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Jagatsinghpur
|Manufacturing of Plastic Faucet, Water tank, HDPE Pipes and Fittings
|100.74
|700
|25
|Woodisha Nirman Udyog
|Ground Breaking
|Ganjam
|Hotel
|95.00
|350
|Sl.
No.
|
Company Name
|Inauguration/
Ground Breaking
|
District
|
Product
|Project Cost (in Cr)
|Employment (Potential)
|Private Limited
|26
|SLM Powders Private Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Sundargarh
|30,000 MTPA Atomized Iron Powder
|67.83
|430
|27
|Pragati Milk Products Pvt. Ltd.
|Ground Breaking
|Cuttack
|Manufacturing plant for ice- cream & baked products
|61.82
|1045
|28
|Terrestrial Food Processors Private Limited (JK Paper Group)
|Ground Breaking
|Rayagada
|150 TPD maize corn processing plant for production of starch and other by products
|60.60
|198
|29
|Arundhati Bandhakala LLP
|Ground Breaking
|Sonepur
|Integrated Handloom Production unit with 3000 nos of looms facilities
|55.00
|9,035
|30
|Offshore Infrastructures Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Sainkul IE, Keonjhar
|Fabrication unit to produce piping spools & Industrial structure
|54.00
|140
|31
|Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited
|Ground Breaking
|Puri
|Manufacturing unit for dairy products
|51.10
|1060
|32
|Romco Aluminates Pvt Ltd
|Ground Breaking
|Sundargarh
|Electro Fused Ceramics unit with capacity of 30,000MTPA
|50.25
|170
|Total
|6,992.94
|24,508
