Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Project ODISERV

Sambalpur: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, launched Project ODISERV today in Sambalpur to prepare young graduates of Odisha for employment opportunities in the financial services sector.

While speaking at the event, Shri Pradhan said that Project ODISERV will empower the youth of the country, make them more employable and fulfil their aspirations. He also mentioned how NEP 2020 is bridging the gap between education and skilling, creating more synergies and allowing students to acquire job-ready skills along with academic knowledge.

He informed that 1100 students in Odisha have already been trained under Project ODISERV and a few of them have also received job offers today.

He congratulated all the candidates who have been placed today. Shri Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for envisioning of making India’s youth future and industry ready. Project ODISERV is a perfect example of industry-academia collaboration, he added.

Pradhan also mentioned that the 100-hour training program will equip Odisha’s youth with crucial skills required in the banking, finance and insurance industries. The training program will boost competencies, increase the employability of Yuva Shakti of Odisha and prepare a future-ready workforce, he said.