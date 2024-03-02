Odisha CM Dedicates, Lays Foundation of 52 Projects Worth Rs 3,037 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Adding another golden chapter in the field of irrigation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 52 projects worth Rs 3,037 crore in a day.

In this, 6 projects have been inaugurated in 4 districts with a cost of Rs 131 crore, while the foundation stones of 46 projects have been laid in 15 districts with a cost of Rs 2,906 crore.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture has always been a priority for him. He said that many small and big irrigation projects have been inaugurated in different areas of Odisha in the past few days. Along with this, the foundation stone for the new project is also being laid.

All these projects are being accelerated by applying technology under the 5T initiative. The Chief Minister said that the problem of displacement has been eliminated due to irrigation through underground pipelines.

Among the most important projects today is the inauguration of the Kusumi Barrage in Nayagarh. The foundation stone of the underground pipeline distribution system has been laid at a cost of Rs.70.88 crores. This will provide irrigation to 9,254 acres of land and will benefit 1.5 lakh people of 49 villages in 3 blocks. Along with this, the system of distribution of water from 5 small irrigation projects through underground pipelines has also been launched.

The foundation stone of Hadua Dam and its underground pipeline distribution system was also laid. With this, 8,997 acres of agricultural land in 86 villages of Cuttack district will be irrigated, 293 villages will be supplied with drinking water and 1 megawatt of electricity will be produced. The estimated cost of Hadua Dam and its underground pipeline distribution system is Rs 265.24 crore and Rs 195.89 crore respectively.

Foundation stones were also laid for the Cuttack Dimiria-Rautpada, Baideswhar-Gopinathpur and Nabarangpur Phatki instream storage structure projects along with 39 minor irrigation projects, underground pipelines and other projects.

The programme was coordinated by 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V Karthik Pandian. ST & SC Development Department Minister Jagannath Saraka at Rayagada, MLA Debi Prasad Mishra at Badamba, MLA Dr Arun Kumar Sahu at Nayagarh, Kuchinda MLA Kishore Chandra Naik, Patnagarh MLA Saroj Kumar Meher, MP Mr Ramesh Chandra Majhi at Nabarangpur Jharigaon were present.

Smt. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department delivered the welcome address for the program and the Engineer In Chief of the Water Resources Department gave a vote of thanks.