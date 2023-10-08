Odisha CM announces Rs 50 lakh cash award for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka for her role in securing Bronze medal at Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a cash award of Rs. 50 Lakh for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka for her role in securing India’s Bronze Medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Deep Grace Ekka, acknowledging her remarkable performance and calling her a role model for the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister said, “Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has proved her tenacity with some astounding performances and I am sure that she will continue to make India proud and showcase the spirit of perseverance and excellence that she has been displaying.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the Four-Nation Tournament in Argentina and since then, she has been an integral part of the national team. In May 2023, she completed 250 International Caps