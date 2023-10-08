Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India safely from war-hit Israel after Indian Embassy’s help

Mumbai: Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently went to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, has been stuck in the country. Israel is currently in distress after a conflict between them and Palestine began when multiple rockets were launched from different locations by Hamas.

Soon after several reports of her going missing went viral, the actor’s team came forward and informed that Nushrratt has successfully reached airport area which is comparatively safer and soon she will be boarding flight out of Israel

Now, as per the latest development, the actor has finally landed in India safely and will soon be coming out of the airport.

Earlier, it was reported that the last conversation that took place between the actor and her team was in the afternoon when Nushrratt told that she was in the basement with everyone.

Amid the ongoing distress, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on early Sunday, urged Gaza residents to flee as his defence forces sought to take “deadliest revenge” in which Hamas killed over 300 Israelis.