Odisha CHSE Plus 2 exam results by July end

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday announced that the results of the annual Plus 2 examination will be published by the end of this month.

The Minister said the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is making all necessary arrangements for the publication of the much-awaited results.

Responding to a query on the delay in evaluation of answer sheets, the Minister said, “All the issues relating to evaluation of answer copies have been resolved. A review meeting was recently held in this regard.”

 

