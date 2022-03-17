Odisha Chief Secretary Advises To Act With Aggressive Targets To Curb Global Warming

Bhubaneswar: Two-day National Workshop on Climate Change-New Age Revolution organized here was addressed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra last evening in its valedictory session at Vivanta banquets hall. The Workshop was organized under the joint collaboration of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) New Delhi, and the India office of Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung ( KAS), a Germany-based foundation.

Addressing the workshop, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said, “The life on earth is now under the threat of all ending catastrophe because of the fast increasing carbon and other green house emissions. We have to act urgently with aggressive targets for keeping the global warming below 1.5 C failing which the life on earth will face the catastrophe soon”.

Further, Mahapatra added that the effect of climate change was already visible in a bigger degree. The frequency of summer and winter cyclones, increasing intensity of cyclones, erratic ways of nature, rapidly melting glaciers etc are the distinct indications. Odisha started working to save climate change since last ten years. He assured that State would provide all possible support for implementation of the action plan that would be prepared with expertise inputs from this workshop.

The workshop deliberated on critical issues relating to climate change. The experts also lighted upon how India could help raise capital for financing clean energy initiatives, develop measures for boosting adaptation and mitigation pathways, reduce coastal vulnerability, and integrate the eco-sustainability in all policy decisions. The civil society activists from Delhi, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chhenai, Meghalaya, Cylon along with senior professors from Indian Institute of Technology, and Jawaharla Nehru University participated in the deliberations.

Dr Vibha Dhawan Director General of TERI, Sovik Bhattacharaya Senior expert from TERI, and Pankaj Pradhan of KAS also addressed the valedictory session.