Youth Drowns In Mahanadi

Jagatsinghpur: A Youth has died while taking bath in Mahanadi at Poshala Ghat near Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bibeka Das, son of Nrusingha Das and a native of Badajingal village.

According to reports, Bibeka and four others were taking bath at the Poshala ghat in the noon.

Following this, Bibeka was swept away by the strong current and he went missing in the water. However, he was rescued dead by the locals after a while.

On being informed, Krisnanandapur police outpost staff reached the spot and seized the body. Later, it was sent for postmortem.