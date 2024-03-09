Odisha Cabinet Okays Proposal to Extend Nua-O Scholarship to All UG, PG students

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved the amendment in the NUA-O scholarship guideline to extend its scope of implementation.

The modification allows the Govt to include the students pursuing various non-technical UG/PG courses in the institutions under the administrative control of other departments as decided from time to time.

This groundbreaking initiative underscores the government’s steadfast dedication to nurturing inclusive and high-quality education, ensuring that no deserving student faces exclusion due to financial constraints.