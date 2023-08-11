Odisha Cabinet Approves Rs 2687 Crore For Implementation of Millets Mission

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved an estimated budget of Rs. 2687.4587 crore for four years (2023-24 to 2026-27 financial years) for the implementation of the special programme to promote Odisha Millets Mission.

The Special Programme for Promotion of Millets-Odisha Millets Mission was launched by the Odisha government in 2017 to revive millets in farms and on plates.

It emerged from consultation between Government, Academia (NCDS) and Civil Society Organisations (RRA Network, ASHA Network and local NGOs).

It is the first of its kind of agriculture programme with a priority on increasing consumption in Odisha. The programme aims comprehensive revival of millets in farms and plates to promote climate-resilient farming and contribute to addressing micronutrient deficiency.

The programme is implemented through WSHGs/FPOs with the support of NGOs and research institutions with oversight from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment.

In the first phase of implementation (2017-18), the programme was operational in 30 blocks across seven districts and is subsequently, expanded to 65 blocks in 11 districts.

In the second and third phases, the programme reached out to 84 blocks in 15 districts during the 2021-22. Further, it has been extended to 142 blocks of 19 districts during 2022-23.

Currently, the Odisha government has increased its area of implementation from 142 blocks in 19 districts to 177 blocks in all 30 districts from 2023-24 onwards.