Odisha assembly: Last day of monsoon session to be a heated affair

Bhubaneswar: The last day of the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly is expected to be a heated affair as the opposition is looking to target the state government over several issues.

Sources said that BJP will protest against the death of the Kujang youth who lost his life after slitting his wrist and consuming poison in front of the Odisha Assembly over alleged denial of treatment under the Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojna (BKKY), on Wednesday. Besides, the ‘mining scam’ and other issues facing the State is likely to be raised again.

On the other other hand, the ruling to pass the reservation bill for other backward classes (OBCs).