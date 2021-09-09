COVID India
Covid Tally In India Rises, 43,263 Cases Recorded in 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India reported 43,263 new Covid cases and 338 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Thursday.

With this, the country’s tally of cases rose to 3.31 crore (3,31,39,981), while the death toll increased to 4.41 lakh (4,41,749).

Over 40,000 (40,567) patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the active number of cases to 3.91 lakh (3,93,614).

Indian states are restricting religious festivals that start this week and attract huge crowds, fearing that a new Covid-19 wave could be imminent.

