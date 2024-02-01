Odisha: 662 Category Teachers To Launch Indefinite Stir From Feb 5

Bhubaneswar: The 662-category colleges under the banner of AONGLEA (All Odisha Non-Government Lecturers and Employees Association) have decided to go cease work and go on an indefinite strike from February 5, to press for fulfilment of their various demands by the state government.

Decrying discrimination in salary with their counterparts in the 488-category colleges, The agitating teachers are demanding equal pay for equal grade pay, actual salary as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, and pension benefits.

Several grand congregations of these employees were organised at the Lower PMG to draw the Government’s attention towards their demands but except for forming an Inter-Ministerial panel to look into the issue, the Government has long remained in hibernation.

Association president Golak Nayak, secretaries Dr Gagan Beura and Satapuddin Mohammad and others said that they will cease their normal work in colleges from February 5. The association also threatened to boycott the Plus II exams from Feb 16.