Nutrition Month: Odisha is ahead in comparison to other states in nutrition

Bhubaneswar: Odisha takes the first position in the nutrition implementation in the whole country. To give the importance of nutrition, Nutrition Month (Poshan Maah) is celebrated in September month of every year.

The Department of Women and Child Development, Odisha has also carefully planned to organise the nutrition month (Poshan Maah). Its closing ceremony was organised at the Home Economic Training Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The chief guest of this programme, Basanti Hembram, Minister, Women and Child Department and Mission Shakti addressed the meeting and said that two important schemes such as Mukhyamantri Sampurna Pusti Yojana and Pada Pusti Karjyakarma has started to strengthen the nutrition status of Odisha. The successful transformation of Anganwadi and the monthly community-based programme create public awareness about the importance of nutrition.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, remarkable success in the nutrition intake of the state has been achieved and the nutrition budget has been designed for the first time in the whole country.

Smt. Shubha Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Women & Child Development Department said that the development in the nutrition sector ultimately brings the development of the State. On the basis of the 5-T, the beneficiaries easily got the nutrition food and monetary benefits under the Mamata scheme. About two thousand unreachable tribal areas of state have got registered under Pada Pusti program and like Mo Chatua and Anda about 32 lakh programs has already been carried out.

In this function, the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) from all districts has shared their experience of the best practice of nutrition. The video showing the function of Mukhyamantri Sampurna Pusti Karyakrama and Pada Pusti Karjyakarma was screened.

Dr. Dinabandhu Panda, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Monalisa Lenka, Additional Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department, Sri Gouranga Charana Swain, Joint Director, Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment Department and Sri Girish Chandra Swain, Additional Secretary, School and Mass Education were also present in this closing ceremony. The Additional Secretaries of different sections of Women and Child Development Department such as Smt Gitarani Pattanaik, Sri Nityanada Barik, Sri Sambit Nayak and the state consultant Deepali Das coordinate the program successfully.

Sri. N.C. Jyotiranjan Nayak, Additional Secretary, the Women and Child Development Department has given the welcome address and offered a vote of thanks to all delegates.