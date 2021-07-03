No Roof Top View Of Rath Yatra On Puri Bada Danda  

Puri: To contain the spread of COVID-19, the district administration has now revised its earlier decision. It has been decided that no devotees will be allowed to watch Rath Yatra from the roofs on both sides of the Bada Danda.

Like the previous year, this year’s Ratha Yatra festival would be organised without the participation of devotees and in strict adherence to safety protocols.

The Srimandir servitors testing negative for Covid-19 would be allowed to participate in the pulling of the three chariots along the Bada Danda (Grand Road) to Gundicha temple.

While all the roads connected to Bada Danda would be sealed and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc would be clamped to prevent people from thronging the grand road.

In addition to it, all three entry points to the city would be sealed and railway services would be suspended till the festival is over.