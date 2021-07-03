Singer Jason Derulo whips up jalebis while grooving to ‘Jalebi Baby’!

New York: International pop singer Jason Derulo posted a video of himself on his TikTok making jalebis.

In the video, while he was adding all the ingredients and mixing them, his and musician Tesher’s song ‘Jalebi Baby’ was playing the background.

Originally, the video was posted on Jason’s TikTok account and was reposted by Tesher on his Twitter account.

"What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/bsweEWoISS — Tesher (@TesherMusic) June 24, 2021

Desi fans went gaga over the video and were elated to see Jason Derulo enjoying the Indian delicacy.

On May 28, 2021, music artist Tesher released a mashup of the popular song ‘Jalebi Baby’ with American singer Jason Derulo.