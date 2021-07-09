No COVID-19 Vaccination In 10 Odisha Dists Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Due to the low stock of vaccine doses, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination sessions in 10 districts of Odisha tomorrow (Saturday).

The districts where COVID-19 Vaccination will remain suspended tomorrow are Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nuapada & Sonepur.

A total of 308 centers Vaccination Sessions sites will operate tomorrow, official sources informed. COVID-19 Vaccination in the state has been severely affected due to an acute shortage of vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Odisha (09 July 2021)

TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 545 (of which 149 are Covaxin)

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 93334

HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 4

HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 52

FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 64

FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 642

Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 41636

Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 3421

Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 11673

Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 35842

Cumulative

HCW (1st dose): 333093 (99.5 %)

HCW (2nd dose): 282664 (87.7 %)

FLW (1st dose): 315904 (140.9 %)

FLW (2nd dose): 186382 (84.6 %)

Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 3616363 (18.7 %)

Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 175487

Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 6239139 ( 53.8 %)

Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 2123606

Total doses administered till date: 13272638