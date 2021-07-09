India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 37 Cr Landmark

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 37 crore (37,19,25,602), as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 27.86 lakh (27,86,028) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

13,28,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,24,570 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 35,08,932 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.