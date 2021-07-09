Limited Overs Series Between India Vs Sri Lanka Likely To Be Postponed

New Delhi: The most awaited limited-overs series between Sri Lanka and India is likly to be rescheduled after a couple of support staff members from the Srilankan team tested positive for COVID-19.

The two cases now mean that the entire Sri Lankan contingent will be kept under quarantine for a longer period of time.

While the Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan a completed its mandatory quarantine period in Colombo, the Sri Lanka players and the support staff, on the other hand, entered the bubble after having arrived from England in a bubble-to-bubble transfer.

Both teams are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is from July 13 in Colombo and are currently preparing for the series by playing intra-squad games in the city but the dates might be pushed back.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has spoken to Sri Lanka Cricket chairman Shammi Shiraj Silva and expressed concerns over the virus breach in their bio-bubble.