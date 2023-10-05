No Child Swap At Capital Hospital! DNA Test Report Confirms Couple Had Baby Girl

Bhubaneswar: The DNA test report has confirmed that there was no child swap at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as alleged by a couple hailing from Kendrapara.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh today said that the DNA test report confirms that the baby girl belongs to the complainant couple Pranakrushna Biswal and his wife Samita. After the DNA test report cleared their doubt, the couple accepted the baby girl.

On the other hand, the medical team said that both the mother and the baby were healthy.

Pranakrushna had brought child swap allegation against the hospital after the attendant nurse first informed him that he had been blessed with a baby boy and later handed over a girl child.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police and soon after a local court ordered for DNA test of the couple and the baby girl. In the meanwhile, the director of Capital Hospital suspended the female attendant nurse for negligence in duty.