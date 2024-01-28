Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM Ahead Of Return To NDA, Blow To INDIA Bloc

Patna: Nitish Kumar has resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after days of political speculation over his fifth-flop in a decade. Kumar met Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar this morning and handed over his resignation.

This is his eighth resignation in a political career, that saw his rise a model of good governance before his repeated jumps across the political aisle hit is popularity and his party JDU’s electoral weight.

Nitish Kumar exit the 28-party Opposition bloc formed to take on the BJP-led Central government. Earlier, Bhartiya Janata Party also held a meeting with its MLAs and MPs in Patna today to chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in the state. The ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar collapsed as Kumar crossed over to the NDA again, the alliance he parted his ways in 2022 to form the ‘mahagathbandhan’.

Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs at his residence at 10 am on Sunday. As per sources, some JD(U) MLAs have already met the Bihar CM and will be staying in Patna. Those MLAs who haven’t reached the state capital have been asked to reach as soon as possible, they said.