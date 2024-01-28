40 Sevashram Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

Sundargarh: As many as 40 tribal students of a sevashram school were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Bonai block of Sundargarh district here on Saturday. The patients were identified as students of Baidpalli Sevashram in Babunuagaon village.

Out of the ailing students, 30 of them were shifted to Bonai hospital after their condition deteriorated. As per reports, all the students complained of headache, stomach ache and vomitting after which they were rushed to the hospital. It is suspected that serving of stale food at the sevashram could have led to food poisoning.

On getting information, police along with Sevashram staff reached the hospital to start investigation. Till reports last came in, the condition of students was stable.