NIPUN Bharat Scheme Aims To Achieve Universal Foundational Literacy: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday informed in the lower house that National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) mission aims to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary classes.

The Department of School Education and Literacy launched the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy called National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on 5th July 2021 under the aegis of Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha.

The mission aims to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary classes.

The Mission Guidelines lay down priorities and actionable agendas for States and UTs to achieve the goal of proficiency in foundational literacy and numeracy for every child by grade 3.

Detailed guidelines for the mission have been developed which include the codification of development goals and learning outcomes for age 3 to 9 years and Lakshya or Targets for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy starting from Balvatikato Grade III.

As per the NIPUN Bharat implementation guidelines, assessment during the foundational learning can be broadly categorized into two major areas, namely:

School Based Assessment (SBA) through qualitative observation is based on the performance of the child in a multitude of experiences and activities. Various tools and techniques like anecdotal records, checklists, portfolios, and interactions (through a holistic 360-degree assessment with teacher, peers, family, and friends) have been recommended to be used for assessment. Thus, the teachers at the foundational stage need to observe children as they play, work on their tasks, perform or interact among themselves, to assess children’s interests and learning.

Large-scale standardised assessment for assessment of the processes and functioning of the educational systems (such as NAS, SAS, and Third-Party Assessments). The assessment tools commonly used in conducting large-scale assessment studies are multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and constructed responses are usually avoided to bring in objectivity in the process. These assessments are a mechanism to gauge how well learning is happening in their state, districts, and blocks. In this regard, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 has been carried out for assessing the learning outcomes of children in Grade III.

A specialized National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA 3.0) for the foundational literacy and numeracy covering about 25 lakh teachers at the primary level across all states and UTs have been launched in September 2021.