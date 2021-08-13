New OPD Complex & Renovated OT At ECoR Central Hospital Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) Central Hospital at Bhubaneswar has come up with a new OPD Complex to segregate the floating patients who are attending Hospital for OPD consultation in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and thus avoiding mixing of indoor & outdoor patients and in torn helps in prevention of spread of Covid-19.

ECoR General Manager Mr. Vidya Bhusan inaugurated the New OPD Complex and Renovated Operation Theatre (OT) at Railway Central Hospital, today afternoon at Bhubaneswar.

The OT Complex has been renovated for further augmenting the tertiary level care in surgical services at Railway Central Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

Health Care Workers and other relevant staff have also been felicitated for their relentless service in the field of Covid Care. Altogether, 82 frontline health care staff who have sincerely involved in care of patients affected by Covid19 were felicitated to mark the occasion.

Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director K. C Sahoo, Medical Director of Central Hospital A. K. Sethi along with other Principal Heads of Departments were also present on the occasion.