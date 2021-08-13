Odisha CM Appeals People To Come Forward For Organ Donation To Save Lives

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed people to come forward for organ donation and save lives. “Let’s save humanity even in death,” the CM said while awarding the prestigious ‘Suraj Award’ to Late Bipin Pradhan.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, Aska MLA Smt Manjula Swain and Ganjam Collector handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Bipin’s wife Renu Pradhan.

Bipin belongs to Bhatapada area of Ganjam district. His family members decided to donate six of his vital organs before death at Kiran Hospital in Surat.

The State Government has instituted Suraj Award in memory of late Suraj Behera whose family members donated his organs before his accidental death to save a number of lives.

The CM said that celebration of World Organ Donation Day strives to encourage and inspire people to donate their precious organs after death to save lives.

Thanking family members of late Pradhan for supporting and promoting these human values, the CM said that they have displayed exemplary compassion and humanity by donating his vital organs. This sacrifice is an act of human empathy and nobility, he added.

Remembering the sacrifice made by the parents of late Suraj Behera, in whose name this award is instituted, the Chief Minister said that the inspiring and humanitarian act of the parents of Late Suraj Behera, who voluntarily donated the organs of their deceased Son to save lives of many other persons, will remain an exemplar for society and boost the movement of organ donation in Odisha and India as well.

Joining the programme online from Jharsuguda, Health Minister Naba Das thanked the wife of late Bipin Pradhan for this great humanitarian act.

MLA Smt Manjula Swain and wife of Late Pradhan Smt Renu Pradhan also spoke.

Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian moderated the programme.

ACS Health PK Mohaptra gave the welcome address and DMET CBK Mohanty offered the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, development Commissioner PK Jena and other senior officers were present.