Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 292 Positive Cases Detected, 226 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 292 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 292 COVID-19 positive cases, 64 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 228 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 226 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 103,315 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,958 are active cases while 99,371 persons have recovered and 965 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.