Naveen Wishes Jharkhand Governor Speedy Recovery From Covid

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished a speedy recovery of the Governor of neighbouring Jharkhand State, Draupadi Murmu from Covid-19.

<>

ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡର ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ କୋଭିଡ୍‌ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜାଣିବାକୁ ପାଇଲି। ତାଙ୍କର ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 18, 2021

</>

Murmu has been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi after being tested positive for Coronavirus.

is suspected that Murmu had come in contact with a COVID-infected person on April 9 and 10, sources said.