COVID Surge In Odisha: Inter-State Bus Services Suspended, Educational Institutes Closed From Today

Bhubaneswar: Amid the surge in cases of Covid-19 infection in Odisha, the inter-State bus transportation will be suspended, while all the technical or professional institutions under the jurisdiction of skill development and technical education department will remain closed from today i.e. April 19.

As per the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the State Government recently, passenger bus movement would be allowed inside the State with full seating capacity but standing of passengers inside buses will not be permitted.

Similarly, all passengers will have to mandatorily wear masks inside the bus and persons with apparent Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to board vehicles.

Two passengers besides the driver will be allowed in auto rickshaws and taxis, as per the fresh SOP.

Meanwhile, all the higher education institutions have been closed from Monday and they have been directed to conduct online classes to complete the syllabus.

All hostels/residential accommodations of technical educational institutions have also been closed from April 19.

On the other hand, Sports And Youth Services Department of the State Government will also close its sports hostels across the State from today till further orders.