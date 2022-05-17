Naveen Srivastava appointed as India’s ambassador to Nepal

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Naveen Srivastava has been appointed India’s new ambassador to Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Srivastava, a 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is currently serving as an additional secretary in the MEA. Srivastava’s appointment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Lumbini in Nepal.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who became foreign secretary over two weeks ago, was serving as India’s envoy to Nepal before his appointment.

”Naveen Srivastava, presently Additional Secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the MEA said in a brief statement.

In his capacity as additional secretary in the east Asia division, Srivastava headed the Indian delegation in several rounds of diplomatic talks in the virtual format with China on the eastern Ladakh border row.