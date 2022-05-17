1st De-Addiction Centre In Keonjhar To Become Operational Soon; MoU Inked

Keonjhar: An MoU was signed between District Social Security Office, Keonjhar and ‘Vishwa Jeevan Seva Sangha (VJSS), Khordha’ for ‘Establishment and Management of a 15 Bedded De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre at Keonjhar’ in the presence of Collector, Keonjhar at the mini conference room of the Collectorate.

Among others DSSO, Keonjhar, a member from VJSS, Khordha, a member from PMU DMF and other senior officials were present.

During the program, Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare said:-

Several initiatives are taken to provide social security and empower persons with disabilities under various schemes. The Deaddiction Centre will further help strengthening the service to the citizen in Keonjhar.

The 15 Bedded De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre for Alcohol, Substance and Drug Abuse shall provide composite/integrated inpatient treatment and rehabilitation services.

The Centre shall function with following objectives:

Identification of vulnerable addicts.

Appropriate screening and assessment.

Detoxification, de-addiction, pharmacological and evidence-based interventions.

Psychosocial interventions including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Motivational Counselling etc.

Whole Person Recovery of addicts for making them drug free, crime free and gainfully employed.

After care follow-up, reintegration into the social mainstream.

Vocational Counselling, Assistance, Skill Development, and Livelihood support.

Community based out-reach activities for early detection, prevention, and awareness generation.

The Centre shall be operational from the last week of May 2022. This will be the 1st Deaddiction Centre in Keonjhar supported by District Mineral Foundation Keonjhar.

District administration also had established an Advanced Rehabilitation Centre situated at Ranki which provides the best-in-class services for rehabilitation of Pwds, CwDs, vulnerable patients and elderly people.