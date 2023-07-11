Nabarangpur: Woman Goes Missing After Elephant Attack In Kantagaon Forest

Nabarangpur: An elderly woman went missing in the forest near Kantagaon under the Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur on Tuesday after an elephant attack.

On Tuesday, three people from the village had gone to the forest to track the movement of marauding elephants. While two of them returned, a person identified as Budan Saura of the village went missing.

However, it is not clear whether the missing Budan was killed by the elephant or fled to somewhere else in fear, sources said.

On intimation, local forester Amit Kumar Das reached the scene immediately and started a search operation.

Reportedly, the forest team is monitoring the movement of the elephants in the forest area. The elephants are believed to have come from Boudh area.

In the meanwhile, panic gripped the locals after the elephants entered the Kantagaon village forest.