Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-Ocha Announces Retirement From Politics

Bangkok: Nine years after Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha took power in a coup as army chief, the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) leader announced his retirement from politics on Tuesday.

Prayuth will, however, remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed. Confirming the news UTNP in a statement to the media said “From now on I want to quit politics, resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation Party.”

“I as prime minister have worked hard to protect the nation, religion, monarchy for the benefit of the beloved people. The result is currently bearing fruit for the public,” he further said, as reported by Reuters.

Speaking further he said, “I have tried to strengthen the country in all areas for stability and peace and overcame many obstacles domestically and internationally.”

The announcement by the Prime Minister comes two days before Thailand’s parliament is to vote for a new prime minister following the May 14 election, in which it won just 36 of the 500 house seats.

Prayut, 69, has remained the prime minister of Thailand since seizing power in a coup in 2014 as an army chief. In 2019, his party’s coalition won the most seats in parliament and he was elected leader with the backing of the senate.

In the recently held elections, the progressive Move Forward Party that has a huge fan following among youngsters for its reformist platform, won the most seats and the largest share of the popular vote. Pheu Thai, the main opposition party that has been a populist force in Thailand for 20 years, came second, reported CNN.

Prayut’s announcement of retiring from politics is likely to put to rest speculations that he would still remain in a permanent capacity.