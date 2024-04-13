Naba Das murder case: Statement of another eyewitness recorded at Jharsuguda ADJ court

Jharsuguda: The statement of an eyewitness was recorded at Jharsuguda ADJ court on Saturday in connection with the murder of former Odisha Health Minister Naba Das.

Eyewitness Amarendra Nath’s statement was also recorded in this connection. Nath’s earlier statement was compared with the latest statement during the proceeding of the court.

The Main accused, Gopal Das was also present during the proceeding of the court through virtual mode.

According to the advocate of accused Gopal Das, there have been a lot of differences between both statements of the eyewitness.