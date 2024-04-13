BJD Complains EC About BJP’s Poll Code Violation in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday, filed a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer against BJP Puri Lok Sabha Candidate Sambit Patra for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Filing a written complaint, BJD alleged, that Patra with his campaign team have been distributing clocks adorned with the BJP logo, the Lotus symbol and even Patra’s personal photograph to shopkeepers in Puri. This act is seen as an unethical attempt to influence voters and is considered a blatant violation of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s code of conduct.

The BJD has strongly condemned these actions and demanded immediate and stringent action by the ECI. They have also requested that the total cost of the clocks be added to Patra’s election expenses.

Urging the ECI to take swift and decisive action against Patra and his campaign team BJD said, a clear message needs to be sent that such misconduct will not be tolerated. The Party has also implored the ECI to closely monitor the election proceedings in the Puri Parliament Segment to prevent any further attempts at influencing voters through unfair means.

The BJD members have expressed their trust in the ECI to take the necessary steps to uphold the integrity of the electoral process ensuring the upcoming elections are conducted in a transparent, unbiased and democratic manner.