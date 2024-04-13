Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on April 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, on April 15. Earlier this month, the Delhi high court upheld his arrest by the central agency.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter, reported news agency ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Last week, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till April 15.

Arvind Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi high court said there was no contravention of legal provisions.

The Delhi high court ruled that the Enforcement Directorate had sufficient materials to justify the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The court said the agency could not be blamed for choosing the timing of the chief minister’s arrest as he pushed it to a point where it had no other option.