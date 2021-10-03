Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Suspects Likely To Be Arrested In 2-3 Hrs

New Delhi: Eight suspects, including Aryan Khan — the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, who were detained in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case would be arrested after the recording of their statement, a top official said.

Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra are also being questioned.

Currently, the statement of the suspects is being recorded under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The process could take two to three hours after which the NCB will take the final call regarding their arrest.

The NCB has also sought details from the organisers about the event, including the list of all guests.