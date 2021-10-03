Two Woman Maoist Cadres Surrender In Koraput

Koraput: Two woman Maoist cadres of Guma area committee surrendered before the Koraput police on Sunday. One of them was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh.

The surrendered cadres are Deba Padiami alias Gangi and Gita Padiami alias Rajita.

While DGP Abhay welcomed the duo to the mainstream and appealed others who are still into left-wing extremism to join civil society.

The police have assured rehabilitation and monetary assistance to Deba and Gita in accordance with the Odisha government’s surrender policy.