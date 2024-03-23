Moscow Terror Attack Leaves Over 140 Dead; All 4 Gunmen Arrested

New Delhi: Eleven men including four gunmen got arrested in the deadliest attack on Russia. The Moscow concert hall attack on Friday is the worst attack in the last 20 years, which claimed 143 people’s lives including children.

The attackers were heading towards Russia’s border with Ukraine and had contacts with the Ukrainian side, said the Russian security service FSB. Refuting all the allegations the Ukrainian side called them as Russian provocative propaganda. Denying Ukraine’s link, the US has termed the attack “terrible”. The European Union, France, Spain and Italy joined several countries in condemning the attack.

Earlier condemning the terror attack in Moscow, PM Modi posted on X, “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,”

Declaring March 24, a day of mourning, Putin said on Television: “I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. … I declare 24 March a day of national mourning.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack and said that the attackers had returned to their safe houses.