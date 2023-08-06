Bhadrak: Brown sugar worth Rs 17 lakh seized, peddler held

Bhadrak: Bhadrak rural police have seized brown sugar worth Rs. 17 lakhs and managed to arrest a peddler while his accomplice fled the scene.

The arrested youth has been identified as Chandan Mallik, son of Chagulu Mallik of Rambhila village.

According to police, a patrolling team intercepted two suspicious youths speeding on a bike on Rambhila Canal Road near Charampa in Bhadrak on Saturday afternoon.

The youth driving the bike managed to give a slip while his aide who was on the pillion seat was apprehended.

Police seized 118 grams of brown sugar estimated to be worth around Rs 17 lakh. In this connection, a case (478/23) has been filed by the Bhadrak rural police.