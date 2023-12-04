Miscreants loot ATM using gas cutter machine in Nuapada

Nuapada: Unidentified miscreants looted over Rs 14 lakh cash from a SBI ATM near Khariar Mission Hospital in Nuapada district late on Sunday night.

It is suspected that the miscreants used a gas cutter machine and other equipment to break open the ATM. They were decamped with over 14.80 lakh cash.

Following the incident, the Chief Bank Manager of the Khariar branch, Devi Prasad Mishra lodged a complaint in the police station. Police on being informed reached the spot to investigate the matter.