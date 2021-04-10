Minor girl “raped, forced to drink phenyl” in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In yet another shameful incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and forced to drink phenyl in Banei area of Sundergarh district.

The accused has been identified as Satya Swain.

As per available information, finding the girl alone, the accused took advantage of the situation and outraged the girl’s modesty following which he forced the minor girl to drink phenyl and threatened her.

Upon returning home, the family members found the girl lying unconscious and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Later, she narrated her ordeal to her family members. The victim’s kins then sought the help of the police and filed a written complaint with the cops.

Acting on the complaint, the police detained the Swain for questioning.