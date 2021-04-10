Bangladesh govt contemplates full lockdown

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s government is contemplating imposing a “full lockdown” for one week from April 14 in an effort to curb the recent resurgence of new Covid-19 cases, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced.

The Bangladesh government is going to enforce a week-long hard lockdown across the country starting from April 14, aimed at curbing Covid-19 transmission, since the existing lockdown has proven to be ineffective in ensuring full implementation of health safety rules.

During this lockdown, all government and private offices, factories and industries – including the ready-made garment (RMG) ones – and transport services will remain closed.

Only the emergency services will remain open during the hard lockdown.

A gazette notification in this regard will be issued on Sunday, the media reports said.

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader’s announcement on Friday came after the government on Monday enforced a one-week lockdown, but on Thursday it allowed shops and malls to be open for eight hours daily amid protests by the businesses.

Bangladesh reported 7,462 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 673,594 with 9,584 deaths.