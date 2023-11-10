Bolangir Ayurvedic College Principal Arrested By Vigilance In DA Case

Bolangir: The Principal of Ayurvedic College & Hospital in Bolangir, Sudarshan Behera, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance today for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of crores including three multi-storeyed buildings, 28 plots in Bhubaneswar, Gop, Pipili & Satyabadi, 250 gms of gold jewellery, 3 four wheelers, along with other assets.

Today, Professor (Dr), Sudarshan Behera was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.32 dated 10.11.2023 was registered against Professor (Dr) Sudarshan Behera, Principal U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Professor (Dr) Sudarshan Behera, Principal and his family members;

One G+3 residential building with an area of approx 4600 Sqft. located at Sakhigopal Block Chhak, P5-Satyabadi, Dist-Puri. One double-storeyed building located at Sriramchandrapur, Satyabadi, Dist-Puri. One building over plot No.1723/588, Khata No.1733/345 at Sorisiapada, Gop, Dist-Puri. 28 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Gop, Pipili, and Satyabadi of Puri district. Gold jewellery weighing approx. 250 gms. 6) 3 four-wheelers (Honda City 5th Gen ZX, Mahindra Scorpio & Toyota ETIOS Cross-G) and 1 two-wheeler worth over Rs.32 lakhs.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Professor (Dr) Sudarshan Behera, Principal, Govt. Ayurvedic College & Hospital, Bolangir were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 113% in excess of his known sources of income.