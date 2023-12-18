Police Van Dashes Into Truck At Duarsuni Ghati; 20 Personnel Injured

Bangiriposi: As many as 20 police personnel sustained injuries after the van they were travelling in dashed into a container truck at Bangiriposi’s Duarsuni ghati in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

This afternoon, a police van, carrying more than 20 personnel of the Reserve Battalion from the Panchpidha Karanjia area, was en route to Baripada.

While crossing the curvy ghat road, the police van driver failed to control the vehicle due to suspected brake failure and rammed into a container truck coming from the opposite side. As a result of which, the police personnel including women cops sustained injuries.

On intimation, the police and fire brigade personnel rescued all the injured and rushed them to the nearby Bangiriposi Community Health Centre (CHC). After first aid, all were referred to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital at Baripada. The health condition of the van driver is said to be critical, sources said.

Due to the accident, the National Highway 49 was blocked for a while and hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides till the police removed the two ill-fated vehicles from the scene with the help of cranes and allowed the vehicles to ply on the road.

Accidents have become a regular affair at Duarsuni Ghati due to the pathetic condition of the roads and deadly curves. Last Monday (Dec 11), more than 50 passengers had a narrow escape after the bus they were travelling in collided with an iron-laden truck truck at Bangiriposi’s Duarsuni Ghat road.

The truck turned turtle on the road due to brake failure after hitting the passenger bus which was on its way from Kolkata to Keonjhar. Fortunately, all the passengers escaped unhurt. However, the truck driver was injured in the mishap and admitted to the hospital.

