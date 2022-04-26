Max All India Power demand met crosses 201 GW on 26th April

New Delhi: The maximum All India power demand met is 201.066 GW at 14:51 hours today. It has surpassed last year’s Maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on 7th July 2021.

The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country.

In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9%. Further, the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in months of May-June.

The Government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilisation of various resources.