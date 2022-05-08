Married Minor Girl Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A married minor girl was found hanging from the asbestos ceiling of the house with a saree. The incident was reported from Bharatpur Slum in the State capital last night.

According to reports, the minor girl, a resident of Jagannath Prasad area in Ganjam district had eloped with one Chaitanya Nayak, a year ago. After marriage, they were residing at the slum.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

On the other hand, the husband of the girl has been arrested for further interrogation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased alleged that Chaitanya killed their daughter and later hanged the body.