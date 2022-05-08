One-Bowl Chocolate Cake Recipe!

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich–and only dirties one bowl!

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole-wheat pastry flour, (see Ingredient Note)

½ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1/2 cup nonfat buttermilk, (see Tip)

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup hot strong black coffee

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions