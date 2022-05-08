One-Bowl Chocolate Cake Recipe!
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich–and only dirties one bowl!
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole-wheat pastry flour, (see Ingredient Note)
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup nonfat buttermilk, (see Tip)
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup hot strong black coffee
- Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
Directions
- Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray. Line the pan with a circle of wax paper.
- Step 2: Whisk flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add buttermilk, brown sugar, egg, oil and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add hot coffee and beat to blend. (The batter will be quite thin.) Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- Step 3: Bake the cake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes; remove from the pan, peel off the wax paper and let cool completely. Dust the top with confectioners’ sugar before slicing.
Comments are closed.