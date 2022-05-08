Pakistani LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter IN J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and involved in several terror crimes,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet citing Inspector General, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

Acting on reliable inputs, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Cheyan Devsar area and launched a search operation. During the search operation, the terrorists opened fire on security forces.

In retaliation, the security forces gunned down a militant.