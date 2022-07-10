Man Jumps Before Train; Blames Supervisor In Suicide Note

Bhubaneswar: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by jumping before a train on Sunday afternoon near Vani vihar railway station in the Odisha capital.

The local on the information of the GRP reached the spot and after completing documental formalities sent the body for post-mortem examinations.

According to police the deceased was identified as Samir Mishra, a resident of Berhampur in Ganjan district, currently staying in Bomikhal area in the city. Mishra was working at a soft drinks factory in the Mancheswar area and police identified the body on the basis of a suicidal note found in his pocket of the deceased.

Police said Mishra had written in his suicide note that he committed suicide because he was neglected and harassed by his supervisor at the factory.

He alleged in his note that his supervisor was not paying his salary in time for which, he was unable to pay his room rent. He also stated that his room owner was behaving rudely to him as he did not pay some months’ rent.

This afternoon he came to Vani vihar station and jumped before an express train. Locals present at the site informed the GRP police regarding the same. meanwhile, Police have started an investigation into the incident.